Knack Packaging IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, date, size to review in 10 points

Knack Packaging IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd is set to hit the Indian Primary Market tomorrow, and will remain open until 3 July 2026. The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore. The book-build issue is a mix of fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Knack Packaging IPO opening date.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today. So, the Knack Packaging IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹9.
Here we list out important Knack Packaging IPO details in 10 points:
1] Knack Packaging IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.
2] Knack Packaging IPO date: The public issue will open tomorrow and will remain open until 3 July 2026.
3] Knack Packaging IPO price: The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share.
4] Knack Packaging IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore through the issuance of fresh shares worth up to ₹380 crore.
5] Knack Packaging IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 88 company shares.
6] Knack Packaging IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 July 2026. As 4th July is Saturday, and in the case of any delay, we can expect the share allocation on Monday, i.e. 6th July 2026.
7] Knack Packaging IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Knack Packaging IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges.
9] Knack Packaging IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 8 July 2026.
10] Knack Packaging IPO lead managers: Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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