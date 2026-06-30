Knack Packaging IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, date, size to review in 10 points

Knack Packaging IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd is set to hit the Indian Primary Market tomorrow, and will remain open until 3 July 2026. The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore. The book-build issue is a mix of fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Knack Packaging IPO opening date.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today. So, the Knack Packaging IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹9.
Here we list out important Knack Packaging IPO details in 10 points:
1] Knack Packaging IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.
2] Knack Packaging IPO date: The public issue will open tomorrow and will remain open until 3 July 2026.
3] Knack Packaging IPO price: The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share.
4] Knack Packaging IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore through the issuance of fresh shares worth up to ₹380 crore.
5] Knack Packaging IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 88 company shares.
6] Knack Packaging IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 July 2026. As 4th July is Saturday, and in the case of any delay, we can expect the share allocation on Monday, i.e. 6th July 2026.
7] Knack Packaging IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Knack Packaging IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges.
9] Knack Packaging IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 8 July 2026.
10] Knack Packaging IPO lead managers: Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.