Knack Packaging IPO: Price band set at ₹161-170 per share; check key dates, issue details

Knack Packaging IPO price band: The Knack Packaging Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Knack Packaging IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 1 July and will close on Friday, 3 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Knack Packaging IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 30 June.

The Knack Packaging IPO lot size is 88 equity shares and in multiples of 88 equity shares thereafter.

Knack Packaging IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Knack Packaging IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 6 July and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 7 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Knack Packaging share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 8 July.

Knack Packaging IPO details Knack Packaging plans to raise ₹439.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) at the upper end of the price band. The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares by promoters, aggregating to ₹59.5 crore.

At the upper price band, the Gujarat-based, Patel family-promoted company is expected to command a market valuation of around ₹2,080 crore.

Compared to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI in September 2025, the company has trimmed the fresh issue size from the proposed ₹475 crore and reduced the OFS component from 70 lakh shares. SEBI granted its approval for the IPO in December 2025.

Knack Packaging intends to utilise ₹320 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to partially fund the development of a new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat, to expand its production capacity.

Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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Company details Knack Packaging manufactures printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and PLWPP pinch-bottom bags for industries such as food products, animal nutrition, and pet food. The company serves a diversified customer base comprising both domestic and international clients, including Baba Agro Food, Drools Pet Food, Laxmi Protein Products, Mosaic India, KRBL, DCM Shriram, Cristo SA, Sacos y Empaques Internacionales SA de CV, and Repi Soap and Detergent Plc.

The company has reported strong financial growth in recent years. For FY26, profit after tax rose 25.6% year-on-year to ₹92.7 crore, while revenue from operations increased 11.8% to ₹823.4 crore, reflecting steady demand and operational efficiency.