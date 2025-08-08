Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status to be fixed soon. GMP, steps to check status online

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, co-sponsored by the Sattva Group and Blackstone, received strong subscription, making it the India’s largest and most subscribed REIT IPO to date. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment date is likely August 12 and the tentative IPO listing date is August 18. The units of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will soon finalise the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 13 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO registrar.

In order to do Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment check, investors must follow the below mentioned steps:

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO GMP Today Knowledge Realty Trust REIT shares are showing a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market observers, Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO GMP today is ₹1.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, the units of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT are trading higher by ₹1.5 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹101.5 apiece, which is a 1.5% premium to the IPO price of ₹100 per unit.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from August 5 to August 7. Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment date is likely August 12, and the IPO listing date is August 18. The units of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO price band was set at ₹95 to ₹100 per unit. The company raised ₹4,800 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 48 crore units.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO has been subscribed 12.48 times in total, according to NSE subscription data. The public issue was booked 9.07 times in the Institutional Investors category, and 16.57 times in Other Investors category.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO registrar.