In June, KRT became the first ever Reit to conclude a pre-IPO fundraising exercise. It raised ₹1,400 crore from investors, including JM Financial, Radhakishan Damani (promoter of DMart), and 360 One Wam Ltd, in a pre-IPO placement. The round was fully subscribed by domestic high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices, signalling investor confidence ahead of the public issue.