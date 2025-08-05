Jhunjhunwala-backed Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO opens today; Check out 10 key things to know

Knowledge Realty Trust, backed by Blackstone and Sattva Developers, is launching its IPO for subscription today, August 5, 2025. Once listed, Knowledge Realty Trust is anticipated to become the largest REIT in India in terms of GAV and NOI.

As of March 31, 2025, its portfolio comprises 29 Grade A office buildings covering 46.3 msf, which includes 37.1 msf of completed space and 9.2 msf allocated for future construction and development.

The properties are well-positioned across six cities (Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, and GIFT City in Ahmedabad) and are leased to a varied group of tenants, including major multinational corporations, global capability centers, and prominent domestic companies.

Shirish Godbole, the Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, stated that the launch is an important milestone for India’s office market. He emphasized that it showcases the operational expertise and strategic vision of Blackstone and Sattva in creating a top-tier platform that meets the changing expectations of today’s tenants. They are eager to contribute to enhancing India’s emerging reputation as a global hub for office spaces and talent.

Also Read | Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 6 times so far

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO - 10 key things to know Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO date: The issue opens today, Tuesday, August 05, 2025 and closes Thursday, August 07, 2025.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹95 to ₹100 per unit.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO lot size: Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 units and in multiples of 150 units thereafter.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO reservation: Up to 75% of the Issue (not including the Strategic Investor portion) will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Institutional Investors, while at least 25% of the Issue (excluding the Strategic Investor portion) will be designated for Non-Institutional Investors, in line with the REIT Regulations.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO anchor investor details: Knowledge Realty Trust REIT has secured ₹1,620 crores from anchor investors and a targeted allocation of ₹1,200 crores in advance of its initial public offering. Before this, the company had successfully completed a pre-IPO funding round of ₹1,400 crores.

Some of the marquee Institutions that participated in the ₹1,620 cr Anchor includes – LIC, Tata AIG, Nippon MF, Axis MF, Tata MF, FT MF, Amundi, Wells Capital, PIMCO, SBI Pension, Jhunjhunwala Trust, 360 One among others.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO details: The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of Units up to ₹4,800 crore by the Knowledge Realty Trust.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO objectives: The funds raised from the issuance, amounting to Rs. 4,640 crores, are intended to be utilised for the partial or complete repayment or prepayment of specific financial debts of the Asset SPVs and Investment Entities, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO key dates: The REIT is set to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, on August 18.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO lead managers and registrar: Lead Managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), JM Financial Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited. Registrar to the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO GMP today: Knowledge Realty Trust REIT GMP is 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.