Kody Technolab IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Kody Technolab IPO allotment completed; investors can check status on Kfin Technologies' portal. Refund process starts tomorrow. Listing on Sept 28.
Kody Technolab IPO allotment status: Kody Technolab IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, September 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kody Technolab IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
