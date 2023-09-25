Kody Technolab IPO allotment status: Kody Technolab IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, September 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kody Technolab IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, September 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 27.

Kody Technolab listing is scheduled for Thursday, September 28.

If you have applied for Kody IPO, you can check your Kody IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Kody Technolab IPO allotment status of your application on the Kody Technolab IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select Kody Technolab Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Kody Technolab IPO GMP Today Kody Technolab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is + 33, lower than the previous trading session GMP, which was ₹37. This means Kody Technolab shares are trading at a premium of ₹33 apiece in the grey market, on Monday.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Kody Technolab shares are estimated to list at ₹193 apiece, which is a premium of 20.62% to the issue price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

