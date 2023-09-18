Kody Technolab IPO: Issue booked 6 times so far on second day; check subscription status, latest GMP, other key details1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Kody Technolab IPO price band has been fixed at ₹160 per share. The IPO lot size is 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹128,000.
Kody Technolab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of software development services company Kody Technolab Ltd is witnessing strong response from investors. The Kody Technolab IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close on September 20, 2023.
