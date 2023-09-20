Kody Technolab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kody Technolab Ltd, a software development services company, has received stellar response from investors so far. The Kody Technolab IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close on September 20, 2023.

Kody Technolab IPO is an SME issue and the public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 17.20 lakh equity shares aggregating up to ₹27.52 crore.

Kody Technolab IPO price band has been fixed at ₹160 per share. The IPO lot size is 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹128,000.

The company is likely to finalise the basis of share allotment on September 25 and initiate refunds on September 26, while it will credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 27.

Kody Technolab shares are expected to list on September 28 at NSE SME.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for Kody Technolab IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Let us take a look at Kody Technolab IPO GMP today, subscription status and other key details.

Kody Technolab IPO Subscription Status

Kody Technolab IPO has been subscribed 32.33 times so far on Wednesday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 5.28 crore equity shares as against 16.33 lakh shares on the offer till 2:20 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 38.83 times in the retail category and 21.40 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Kody Technolab IPO GMP Today

Kody Technolab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹40 per share, as per market observers. This means Kody Technolab shares are trading at a premium of ₹40 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Kody Technolab shares are estimated to list at ₹200 apiece, which is a premium of 25% to the issue price.

About Kody Technolab Ltd

Kody Technolab provides software development services including staff augmentation, AR development and implementation, enterprise mobility, digital transformation, business analytics and intelligence, artificial intelligence robotics IT consulting, Internet of Things (IoT) services, and IT consulting services, among others to a diverse set of industries.