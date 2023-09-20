Kody Technolab IPO: Issue subscribed over 32 times so far on last day; check latest GMP today, other details2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Kody Technolab IPO price band has been fixed at ₹160 per share. The IPO lot size is 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹128,000.
Kody Technolab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kody Technolab Ltd, a software development services company, has received stellar response from investors so far. The Kody Technolab IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close on September 20, 2023.
