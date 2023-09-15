Kody Technolab IPO opens: Check price band, latest GMP, subscription status, other key details of SME IPO1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Kody Technolab IPO, which opened for subscription today, will close on September 20, 2023. The public issue is witnessing strong response from investors, especially in the retail category.
Kody Technolab IPO: Kody Technolab Ltd, the software development services company, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds from the primary market on September 15.
