Kody Technolab IPO: Kody Technolab Ltd, the software development services company, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds from the primary market on September 15.

Kody Technolab IPO, which opened for subscription today, will close on September 20, 2023.

The public issue is witnessing strong response from investors, especially in the retail category.

Let us take a look at Kody Technolab IPO details, GMP today, subscription status and other key details.

Kody Technolab IPO Details

Kody Technolab IPO is an SME issue and fixed price issue. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 17.20 lakh equity shares aggregating up to ₹27.52 crore.

Kody Technolab IPO price band has been fixed at ₹160 per share. The IPO lot size is ₹800 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹128,000.

The company is likely to finalise the basis of share allotment on September 25 and initiate refunds on September 26, while it will credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 27.

Kody Technolab IPO listing is expected to take place on September 28 at NSE SME.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for Kody Technolab IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Kody Technolab IPO Subscription Status

Kody Technolab IPO has been subscribed 60% so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 9.83 lakh equity shares as against 16.33 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 3:05 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 1.10 times in the retail category and 0.10 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

Kody Technolab IPO GMP Today

Kody Technolab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹45 per share. This means Kody Technolab shares are trading at a premium of ₹45 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Kody Technolab shares are estimated to list at ₹205 apiece, which is a premium of 28.12% to the issue price.