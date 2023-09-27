Kody Technolab shares list at 6.35% premium at ₹170 per share on NSE SME1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Kody Technolab IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 17.20 lakh equity shares aggregating up to ₹27.52 crore. The IPO price band was at ₹160 per share, while the lot size was 800 shares.
Kody Technolab IPO Listing: Kody Technolab shares were listed with a small premium of 6.25% to the issue price on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies. Kody Technolab share price began trading at ₹170 apiece as compared to its issue price of ₹160 per share.
