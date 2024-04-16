Kolkata- based Nephro Care India files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO
As outlined in the draft papers , the IPO involves a fresh issuance of 45,84,000 equity shares, each valued at ₹10.
Nephro Care India (NCIL), a prominent healthcare provider specializing in multiple disciplines in East India, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to NSE Emerge, intending to secure funds via an initial public offering (IPO).
