Kolkata-based Crizac Limited files draft papers with SEBI for ₹1,000 crore IPO
Crizac Limited IPO comprises an offer for sale of equity shares at a face value of ₹2 each, totaling up to ₹1,000 crore by the promoter selling shareholders.
Crizac Limited, a student recruitment solution provider headquartered in Kolkata, has submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate the process of raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO).
