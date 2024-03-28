Kolkata-based Crizac Limited files draft papers with SEBI for ₹1,000 crore IPO

Crizac Limited IPO comprises an offer for sale of equity shares at a face value of ₹ 2 each, totaling up to ₹ 1,000 crore by the promoter selling shareholders.

Crizac Limited, a student recruitment solution provider headquartered in Kolkata, has submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate the process of raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of equity shares at a face value of ₹2 each, totaling up to ₹1,000 crore by the promoter selling shareholders.

This offer for sale includes up to ₹841 crore worth of equity shares by Pinky Agarwal and up to ₹159 crore by Manish Agarwal, along with a reserved portion for eligible employees to subscribe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offering proceeds via the book-building method. Within this framework, up to 50% of the net offer is allocated proportionately to qualified institutional buyers, while a minimum of 15% is set aside for non-institutional investors. Additionally, a minimum of 35% of the net offer is earmarked for retail individual investors.

Crizac Limited has forged strong partnerships with leading universities in the United Kingdom and is a key player in facilitating student recruitment from India to the UK. It commands a substantial market share, estimated at around 13.0% based on the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK in 2023, according to a report by F&S referenced in the DRHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equirus Capital Private Limited and Anand Rathi Advisors Limited serve as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India Private Limited acting as the registrar for the issue.

In the fiscal year 2023, Crizac Limited saw a significant surge in its proforma consolidated revenue from operations, marking a remarkable 79.47 per cent increase to ₹472.97 crore from the previous year's ₹263.53 crore. This notable growth was predominantly attributed to a rise in revenue from education consultancy services. Furthermore, the company's profit after tax experienced substantial growth, escalating by 65.50 per cent from ₹67.76 crore in the Financial Year 2022 to ₹112.14 crore in the Financial Year 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

