Kolkata-based Rungta Greentech Ltd files DRHP with NSE Emerge
The offer comprises a fresh issuance of 38 lakh Equity Shares, each with a face value of ₹10. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.
Rungta Greentech Limited (RGL), a prominent producer of recycled and virgin plastic items, said that it has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge.
