Konstelec Engineers aims to raise ₹25 crore through SME IPO; to list on NSE Emerge
Konstelec Engineers, a leading provider of electrical engineering services in India, aims to raise ₹25 crores through an SME IPO. The funds will be used for working capital and long-term projects. The company has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI.
Konstelec Engineers Ltd intends to raise about ₹25 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company said in a statement released today. In order to be listed on NSE Emerge, the company has already filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator.
