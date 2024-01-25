Konstelec Engineers IPO allotment date: Konstelec Engineers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, January 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Konstelec IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, January 29, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Konstelec Engineers IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30.

If you have applied for the Konstelec IPO, you can check your Konstelec Engineers IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Konstelec IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Konstelec IPO registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Konstelec Engineers IPO shares allotted.

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status is 341.80 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 437.67 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 421.36 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. The Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) were booked 113.80 times.

The company has received bids for 93,24,30,000 shares against 27,28,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status is 26.28 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 146.03 times on day 2.

Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP today

Konstelec IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +90, similar to yesterday's session but a big jump from Tuesday's +57. This indicates Konstelec Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Konstelec Engineers was indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 128.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹90, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

