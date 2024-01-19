 Konstelec Engineers IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details | Mint
Konstelec Engineers IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Konstelec Engineers IPO is open for subscription from January 19 to January 23. The price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company provides electrical engineering, procurement, and construction services in India.

Konstelec Engineers IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23.
Konstelec Engineers IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Konstelec Engineers IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. Konstelec Engineers IPO price band has been set in the range of 66 to 70 apiece. Konstelec Engineers IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

With its headquarters located in Mumbai, Konstelec Engineers is the top provider of electrical engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in India. 

A few of the company's clients are BPCL, HPCL, CPCL, MRPL, ISRO, ACC, BARC, Dangote Industries Limited, Adani, NTPC, Tata Steel Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, IGPL, and Reliance Industries Limited. The company offers its services in over fifteen states in Nigeria and India.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Konstelec Engineers Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 120.8%, while its revenue increased by 42.17%.

Konstelec Engineers IPO details

The SME IPO consists of a fresh offering of up to 41 lakh equity shares at book-build price, each having a face value of 10.

The majority of the proceeds raised will go towards working capital, high-quality product acquisition for long-term projects, and collateral security; the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes and public-issue expenses.

The issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Ltd.

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status

Konstelec Engineers IPO subscription status is 12.16 times on day 1, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 19.65 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 6.19 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. The Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) were booked 3.52 times.

The company has received bids for 3,31,66,000 shares against 27,28,000 shares on offer, at 14:29 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP today

Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP or grey market premium is +65. This indicates Konstelec Engineers share price were trading at a premium of 65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Konstelec Engineers was indicated at 135 apiece, which is 92.86% higher than the IPO price of 70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 02:42 PM IST
