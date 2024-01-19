Konstelec Engineers IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Konstelec Engineers IPO is open for subscription from January 19 to January 23. The price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company provides electrical engineering, procurement, and construction services in India.
Konstelec Engineers IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. Konstelec Engineers IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 apiece. Konstelec Engineers IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started