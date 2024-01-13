 Konstelec Engineers IPO price band fixed. GMP, date, other details of upcoming NSE SME IPO | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Konstelec Engineers IPO price band fixed. GMP, date, other details of upcoming NSE SME IPO
Back Back

Konstelec Engineers IPO price band fixed. GMP, date, other details of upcoming NSE SME IPO

 Asit Manohar

Konstelec Engineers IPO price: The book build issue has been proposed at a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share.

Konstelec Engineers IPO date: The public offer will open on 19th January 2024 and will end on 22nd January 2024. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Konstelec Engineers IPO date: The public offer will open on 19th January 2024 and will end on 22nd January 2024. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Konstelec Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd is going to hit the Indian primary market on 19th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 22nd January 2024. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The engineering company has fixed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd IPO price band at 66 to 70 per equity share. The engineering company aims to raise 28.70 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares.

Important Konstelec Engineers IPO details

1] Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP today: Shares of the engineering company are yet to make a debut in the grey market, say market observers.

2] Konstelec Engineers IPO price: The book build issue has been proposed at a price band of 66 to 70 per equity share.

3] Konstelec Engineers IPO date: The public offer will open on 19th January 2024 and will end on 22nd January 2024.

Also Read: Medi Assist IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should know

4] Konstelec Engineers IPO size: The engineering company aims to raise 28.70 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Konstelec Engineers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 2,000 company shares.

6] Konstelec Engineers IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely to take place on 23rd January 2024.

Also Read: Medi Assist IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should know

7] Konstelec Engineers IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of this SME IPO.

8] Konstelec Engineers IPO listing: The book build SME issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Konstelec Engineers IPO listing date: The SME issue may be listed on NSE on 25th January 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App