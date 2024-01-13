Konstelec Engineers IPO price band fixed. GMP, date, other details of upcoming NSE SME IPO
Konstelec Engineers IPO price: The book build issue has been proposed at a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share.
Konstelec Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd is going to hit the Indian primary market on 19th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 22nd January 2024. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The engineering company has fixed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share. The engineering company aims to raise ₹28.70 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started