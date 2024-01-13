Konstelec Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd is going to hit the Indian primary market on 19th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 22nd January 2024. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The engineering company has fixed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share. The engineering company aims to raise ₹28.70 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Konstelec Engineers IPO details 1] Konstelec Engineers IPO GMP today: Shares of the engineering company are yet to make a debut in the grey market, say market observers.

2] Konstelec Engineers IPO price: The book build issue has been proposed at a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share.

3] Konstelec Engineers IPO date: The public offer will open on 19th January 2024 and will end on 22nd January 2024.

4] Konstelec Engineers IPO size: The engineering company aims to raise ₹28.70 crore from this public issue via the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Konstelec Engineers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 2,000 company shares.

6] Konstelec Engineers IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely to take place on 23rd January 2024.

7] Konstelec Engineers IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of this SME IPO.

8] Konstelec Engineers IPO listing: The book build SME issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Konstelec Engineers IPO listing date: The SME issue may be listed on NSE on 25th January 2024.

