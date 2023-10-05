Kontor Space IPO allotment status: Kontor Space IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, October 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kontor Space IPO allotment status today in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Kontor Space IPO listing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 10 on NSE SME. In case, the company switches to T+3 norm then the listing will take place before schedule.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

If you have applied for the Kontor Space IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the Kontor Space IPO allotment status of your application on this Kontor Space IPO allotment link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit Kontor Space IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'Kontor Space IPO' from the dropbox

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code

Step 5:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Also Read: Kontor Space IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, key details to know

Kontor Space IPO GMP today

Kontor IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7 lower than the previous trading session, which was +10. This indicates Kontor Space share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Kontor Space IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kontor Space share price is ₹100 apiece, which is 7.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

On last 14 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹7) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹52.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Kontor Space IPO: GMP, review, subscription status on day 2, other key details

Kontor Space IPO details

Kontor IPO, which is worth ₹15.62 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 1,680,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Kanak Mangal and Neha Mittal are the company's promoters.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following purposes, such as paying new co-working centre rental deposits, incurring capital expenses for the fit-out of new co-working centres, and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the Kontor IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book-running lead manager is Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp . Rikhav Securities is the market maker for the IPO of Kontor Space IPO.

Kontor Space offers "space-as-a-service" by leasing and managing commercial facilities. With the help of the technological know-how, the company hopes to encourage a culture of cooperation and productivity by providing its clients—from small-scale startups to massive conglomerates—with flexibility, convenience, and astonishing quality at a remarkably low cost.

Also Read: Kontor Space IPO: GMP, price, other details about upcoming IPO as SME issue opens tomorrow

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!