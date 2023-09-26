Kontor Space IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kontor Space Limited opened will hit primary market on 27th September 2023 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹93 per share.

The issue will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹15.62 crore from this public offer through issuance of fresh shares.

Important Kontor Space IPO details

1] Kontor Space IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Kontor Space IPO price: The issue is priced at ₹93 per equity share.

3] Kontor Space IPO date: The public issue will open on 27th September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023.

4] Kontor Space IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹15.62 crore from this public offer.

5] Kontor Space IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1,200 company shares.

6] Kontor Space IPO investment limit: One lot of the issue comprises 1,200 shares and one share is offered at ₹93 apiece. So, minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is ₹1,11,600 or ₹1.16 lakh.

7] Kontor Space IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 6th October 2023.

8] Kontor Space IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Kontor Space IPO listing date: The expected share listing date is 10th October 2023.

10] Kontor Space IPO registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

