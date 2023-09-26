Kontor Space IPO: GMP, price, other details about upcoming IPO as SME issue opens tomorrow1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Kontor Space IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today, say market observers
Kontor Space IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kontor Space Limited opened will hit primary market on 27th September 2023 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹93 per share.
