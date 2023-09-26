comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 15:01:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.05 1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621 0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,538.35 0.43%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.3 0.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.4 -0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Kontor Space IPO: GMP, price, other details about upcoming IPO as SME issue opens tomorrow
Back

Kontor Space IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kontor Space Limited opened will hit primary market on 27th September 2023 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of 93 per share. 

The issue will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise 15.62 crore from this public offer through issuance of fresh shares. 

JSW IPO fully booked on day 2; retail portion subscribed over 3 times so far

According to stock market obsevers, shares of Sunita Tools Limited are available at a premium of 35 in grey market today.

Important Kontor Space IPO details

1] Kontor Space IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 35 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Kontor Space IPO price: The issue is priced at 93 per equity share.

Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 200% return to allottees within one month

3] Kontor Space IPO date: The public issue will open on 27th September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023.

4] Kontor Space IPO size: The company aims to raise 15.62 crore from this public offer.

Western Carriers gets SEBI nod to launch IPO

5] Kontor Space IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1,200 company shares.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

6] Kontor Space IPO investment limit: One lot of the issue comprises 1,200 shares and one share is offered at 93 apiece. So, minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is 1,11,600 or 1.16 lakh.

7] Kontor Space IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 6th October 2023.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO fully subscribed on last day; retail portion booked 1.3 times

8] Kontor Space IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Kontor Space IPO listing date: The expected share listing date is 10th October 2023.

10] Kontor Space IPO registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App