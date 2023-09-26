Kontor Space IPO: GMP, price, other details about upcoming IPO as SME issue opens tomorrow1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
- Kontor Space IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today, say market observers
Kontor Space IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kontor Space Limited opened will hit primary market on 27th September 2023 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹93 per share.
The issue will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹15.62 crore from this public offer through issuance of fresh shares.
JSW IPO fully booked on day 2; retail portion subscribed over 3 times so far
According to stock market obsevers, shares of Sunita Tools Limited are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.
1] Kontor Space IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today, say market observers.
2] Kontor Space IPO price: The issue is priced at ₹93 per equity share.
Multibagger IPO: SME stock gives 200% return to allottees within one month
3] Kontor Space IPO date: The public issue will open on 27th September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 3rd October 2023.
4] Kontor Space IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹15.62 crore from this public offer.
5] Kontor Space IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1,200 company shares.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
6] Kontor Space IPO investment limit: One lot of the issue comprises 1,200 shares and one share is offered at ₹93 apiece. So, minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is ₹1,11,600 or ₹1.16 lakh.
7] Kontor Space IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 6th October 2023.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO fully subscribed on last day; retail portion booked 1.3 times
8] Kontor Space IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.
9] Kontor Space IPO listing date: The expected share listing date is 10th October 2023.
10] Kontor Space IPO registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!