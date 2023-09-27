Kontor Space IPO: GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Kontor Space IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹93 per share and a lot size of 1200 shares.
Kontor Space IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. Kontor IPO price band has been set at ₹93 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Kontor Space IPO lot size is 1200 equity shares and in multiples of 1200 equity shares thereafter. The issue price is 9.3 times of the face value of the equity shares.
