Kontor Space IPO: GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details

Kontor Space IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. Kontor IPO price band has been set at ₹93 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Kontor Space IPO lot size is 1200 equity shares and in multiples of 1200 equity shares thereafter. The issue price is 9.3 times of the face value of the equity shares.

Kontor Space IPO details

Kontor IPO, which is worth ₹15.62 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 1,680,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Kanak Mangal and Neha Mittal are the company's promoters.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following purposes, such as paying new co-working centre rental deposits, incurring capital expenses for the fit-out of new co-working centres, and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the Kontor IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book-running lead manager is Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp . Rikhav Securities is the market maker for the IPO of Kontor Space IPO.

Kontor Space offers "space-as-a-service" by leasing and managing commercial facilities. With the help of the technological know-how, the company hopes to encourage a culture of cooperation and productivity by providing its clients—from small-scale startups to massive conglomerates—with flexibility, convenience, and astonishing quality at a remarkably low cost.

The company generated a total income of ₹917.40 Lakh, ₹400.70 Lakh, and ₹390.24 Lakh in fiscal years 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

As stated in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), there are no listed peers in India. Kontor Space's competitors having large market shares in India and considerably bigger than the company are Awfis, 91Springboard, Simpliworks, Smartworks, and CoWrks.

Kontor Space IPO subscription status

Kontor IPO subscription status was 1.85 times on day 1, so far. The issue received response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 3.38 times, and positive response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 33%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 29,53,200 shares against 15,93,600 shares on offer, at 15:18 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Kontor Space IPO GMP today

Kontor IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +50 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Kontor Space share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the Kontor Space IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kontor Space share price is ₹143 apiece, which is 53.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Kontor Space IPO Review

“Kontor Space is in a novel business of “space-as-a-service" and is happy to be a co-worker. It has posted growth in its top lines for the reported periods. FY23 performance hints at the prospects ahead and the management is confident in grabbing the opportunity with the proposed expansion. Investors may park funds for medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com

