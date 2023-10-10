Kontor Space makes strong D-Street debut; shares list with over 31% premium at ₹122 apiece on NSE SME
Kontor Space IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 16.8 lakh shares at a fixed price of ₹93 per share.
Kontor Space IPO Listing: Kontor Space Ltd made a strong debut on Dalal Street Tuesday. Kontor Space shares were listed at ₹122.00 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 31.18% to the issue price of ₹93 per share.
