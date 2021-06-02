Kotak launches pre-IPO fund, plans to raise Rs2,000 crore

According to the investor presentation for the fund, it will aim to raise ₹1,000 crore with another ₹1,000 crore as greenshoe option. It will have a tenor of 5 years from the final close. It will charge a fee of 1.8% for investments of less than ₹10 crore with 1.5% for the direct option of such investments. For higher investments charges will be lower at 1.5% for the regular option and 1.2% for the direct option. The direct option is for advisory clients of KIAL. Apart from this fee, the fund will also charge a performance fee (carry) of 20% of profits above a hurdle rate of 10% pre tax. In other words, the fund must deliver a return of more than 10% for the performance fee to kick in. For investments greater than or equal to ₹10 crore, carry will be 15%.

