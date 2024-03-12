Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Allotment: The Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO share allotment will be finalised today, March 12. The investors who applied for the issue can check Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment status online today when the allotment is out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offer (IPO) of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd opened for subscription on March 6 and closed on March 11. The ₹5.50 crore worth SME IPO received an overwhelming response from investors.

The investors now await Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. They can check the number of shares allotted to them against the bids made on the IPO allotment day.

The IPO investors can check Koura Fine Diamond IPO allotment status online on the BSE website or the IPO registrar's website. Kfin Technologies is the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO registrar.

Here's how you can do a Koura Fine Diamond IPO allotment status check on the registrar's website -

Step 1: Visit the Kfin Techn website on this link - https://rti.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select ‘Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry’ from the dropdown menu

Step 3: Select one among the three options given - Application No, Demat Account or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter PAN and hit ‘Submit’

Your Koura Fine Diamond IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Koura Fine Diamond IPO GMP Today Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares were commanding a hefty premium in the grey market on Tuesday. According to market observers, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹65 per share. This indicates Koura Fine Diamond shares were trading at a premium of 118.18% at ₹120 apiece in the grey market as against the IPO price of ₹55 per share.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Details Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO opened for subscription on March 6 and concluded on March 11. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today and the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO listing date fixed as March 14. The shares of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry will be listed on BSE SME.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO price was set at ₹55 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹5.50 crore from the offer which was entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size was 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors was ₹110,000.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO was subscribed by 733.01 times in total as the public issue received bids for 68.16 lakh equity shares as compared to 9.30 lakh shares on the offer.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

