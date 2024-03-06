Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: Issue subscribed 26.9 times on first day; retail investors bid highest
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: The issue was subscribed 26.9 times on the first day of subscription with the the retail investors; portion booked 46.6 times.
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: The initial public offer of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited received strong response from investors on the first day of subscription. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started