Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.33%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,193.85 2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.60 -0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.80 0.80%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,644.25 1.52%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: Issue subscribed 26.9 times on first day; retail investors bid highest
BackBack

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: Issue subscribed 26.9 times on first day; retail investors bid highest

Nikita Prasad

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: The issue was subscribed 26.9 times on the first day of subscription with the the retail investors; portion booked 46.6 times.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO opened for subscription on March 6 (Image Credits: https://kouradiamondjewelry.com/ )Premium
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO opened for subscription on March 6 (Image Credits: https://kouradiamondjewelry.com/ )

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: The initial public offer of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited received strong response from investors on the first day of subscription. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO received positive response from both retail investors and non-institutional investors (NII) as both portions were fully subscribed on the first day. The company has reserved atleast 50 per cent of the shares for retail investors while 50 per cent are for kept for non-retail investors.

Also Read: Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP, other key details

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Subscription Status:

The SME IPO was booked 26.92 times on the first day of issue. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 46.66 times and the NIIs' portion was subscribed 7.09 times on Wednesday. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO has received bids for 2,50,32,000 shares against 9,30,000 shares on the offer.
 

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Details

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is a fixed price issue of 5.50 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh shares. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO price is 55 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2,000 shares. 

The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 110,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is two lots (4,000 shares) amounting to 220,000. 

The allotment for the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.
 

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Company Details

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry are jewelry wholesaler in the jewelry industry having experienced entrepreneurs . The Company is engaged in the business of supplying jewelry to retail jewelers, mainly gold and diamond jewelry. Its jewelries' are manufactured on a job work basis. The promoter of the company is Kamlesh Keshavlal Lodhiya.

The proceeds from the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO are to be utilised for:

--Funding of working capital requirements

--General corporate purposes.
 

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO bidding ends in few hours: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO GMP

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO GMP or grey market premium was 65, which meant shares were trading at a 118.8 per cent premium over their issue price of 55 in the grey market according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie