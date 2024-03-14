Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Listing: Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares made a stellar debut on the Indian stock market Thursday. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares were listed at ₹75 apiece on the BSE , a premium of 36.36% to the issue price of ₹55 per share.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is a wholesaler of gold and diamond jewelry and offers 22 Karat Gold and 18 Karat Diamond jewellery.

The company recently concluded its initial public offer (IPO) through which it raised ₹5.50 crore from the primary markets.

The bidding for Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO began on March 6 and ended on March 11. The IPO allotment was finalized on March 12, and the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO listing date was fixed as March 14.

The equity shares of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry are now listed on BSE SME.

Koura Fine Diamond IPO was an SME IPO with a size of ₹5.50 crore, which was entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh equity shares. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹55 per share and the IPO lot size was 2,000 shares.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO received robust demand from investors as it was subscribed by a staggering 733.01 times in total. The public issue received bids for 68.16 crore equity shares as against 9.30 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed by 1,083.98 times in the retail category and 373.66 times in the Other category.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO book-running lead manager is GYR Capital Advisors Private, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

