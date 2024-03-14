Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares list with over 36% premium at ₹75 apiece on BSE SME
Koura Fine Diamond IPO was an SME IPO with a size of ₹5.50 crore, which was entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh equity shares. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹55 per share and the IPO lot size was 2,000 shares.
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Listing: Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares made a stellar debut on the Indian stock market Thursday. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry shares were listed at ₹75 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 36.36% to the issue price of ₹55 per share.
