KP Green Engineering files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with BSE SME
KP Green Engineering Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO on the BSE SME platform. The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 13.16 million shares and the company plans to use the proceeds to finance a new manufacturing facility.
KP Green Engineering Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The company's shares are proposed to be listed on BSE SME platform.
