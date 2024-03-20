KP Green Engineering IPO allotment to be out soon; here's how to check status
KP Engineering IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. As per www.investorgain.com, this suggests that the KP Engineering share price was being traded at a premium of ₹5 on the grey market.
KP Green Engineering is anticipated to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on Wednesday, March 20. Following robust demand during the subscription period, which concluded on March 19th, the engineering and steel structure manufacturing services provider is poised to determine the basis for share allocation for its initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started