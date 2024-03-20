Active Stocks
KP Green Engineering IPO allotment to be out soon; here's how to check status

Vaamanaa Sethi

KP Engineering IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. As per www.investorgain.com, this suggests that the KP Engineering share price was being traded at a premium of ₹5 on the grey market.

KP Green Engineering IPO is an SME IPO that will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 19. (Photo: Company Website)

KP Green Engineering is anticipated to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on Wednesday, March 20. Following robust demand during the subscription period, which concluded on March 19th, the engineering and steel structure manufacturing services provider is poised to determine the basis for share allocation for its initial public offering (IPO).

On Tuesday, the public issue garnered subscriptions at a rate of 27.51 times its initial offering on the third and concluding day of subscription.

Presently, investors are directing their attention towards the allocation of shares and the listing of the stock on the BSE SME platform.

Investors have the option to verify the KP Green Engineering IPO share allotment status either on the official BSE website or through the portal of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Here's how you can check your allotment status of KP Engineering IPO on BSE website -

  • Open the official website of BSE on any smart device.
  • Click on ‘Investors’ and then click on ‘Investor Services’.
  • Then, tap on 'Status of Issue Application'.
  • Select ‘Application Status Check’ and select ‘equity’ in issue type.
  • Enter issue name - KP Engineering and then enter your application number/PAN.
  • Tick 'I'm not a robot' in captcha section and press on ‘search’.

How to check allotment status of KP Engineering IPO registrar's website Bigshare Services -

  • Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html-KP Engineering IPO allotment link.
  • Choose "KP Engineering IPO" in company name section.
  • Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.
  • Click at 'Search'

KP Engineering IPO GMP today

KP Engineering IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. As per www.investorgain.com, this suggests that the KP Engineering share price was being traded at a premium of 5 on the grey market.

Considering the upper end of the price band and the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of KP Engineering shares is 5 apiece, which is 3.47% more than the IPO price of 144.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Published: 20 Mar 2024, 07:17 PM IST
