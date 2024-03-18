KP Green Engineering IPO: Issue booked 3.9 times on day 2 so far; check GMP, subscription status, other key details
KP Green Engineering IPO price band has been set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹189.50 crore from the issue that comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares.
KP Green Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of steel products manufacturer KP Green Engineering Ltd is witnessing strong demand as seen in the subscription status. The ₹189.50 crore KP Green Engineering IPO has been oversubscribed heavily led by retail investors.
