KP Green Engineering IPO: Steel products manufacturer KP Green Engineering Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 15 and has set the price band for the issue.

KP Green Engineering is the third offering from the KP Group after KP Energy, which raised ₹6.44 crore in 2016, and KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd, which raised ₹39.94 crore in 2019.

KP Green Engineering IPO is an SME IPO that will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 19. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on March 20. The company’s shares will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as March 22.

The company plans to raise ₹189.50 crore from the primary market through the book-built issue that comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares.

KP Green Engineering IPO price band has been set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹144,000.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to part finance the capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing unit to expand its current production capabilities and expand the current product portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the KP Green Engineering IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, not less than 35% for the Retail Investors category, and the remaining 15% of the offer is reserved for the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

KP Green Engineering IPO GMP Today

KP Green Engineering IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹80 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that the shares of KP Green Engineering Ltd are trading at a premium of 55.56% at ₹224 apiece in the grey market as against their IPO price of ₹144.

About KP Green Engineering

KP Green Engineering was incorporated in July 2001 and is a manufacturer of fabricated and hot-dip galvanized steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation Structures, Solar Module Mounting Structures, Cable trays, Earthing strips, Beam Crash Barriers. It offers end-to-end solutions by providing in-house fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanizing facilities for custom-made solutions.

The manufacturing facility of the company is located in Vadodara, Gujarat, which spans 200,000 sq. ft.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel and Hassan Faruk Patel are the promoters of KP Green Engineering. The promoter shareholding after KP Green Engineering IPO will come down to 66.59% from 90.37% at present.

In the financial year 2022-2023, KP Green Engineering reported a net profit of ₹12.40 crore upon a revenue of ₹114.21 crore. For the period ending September 2023, the company's net profit was ₹11.26 crore and revenue was ₹104.13 crore.

