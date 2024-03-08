KP Green Engineering IPO price band set at ₹137 - 144 per share; check GMP, issue dates, other key details of SME IPO
KP Green Engineering IPO price band has been set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹144,000.
KP Green Engineering IPO: Steel products manufacturer KP Green Engineering Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 15 and has set the price band for the issue.
