Kratikal Tech IPO day 1: GMP signals over 20% listing pop, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Kratikal Tech IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions provider, Kratikal Tech, opened for public subscription on Tuesday, 30 June. The BSE SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 29,40,000 shares, aimed at raising nearly ₹40 crore, which it wants to use for business expansion and general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the opening of its public issue, Kratikal Tech raised ₹11.23 crore from anchor investors by allocating 8.31 lakh shares at a price of ₹135 per share.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium indicates that the shares of Kratikal Tech may list at a premium of over 20% on the BSE SME.

Kratikal Tech IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Kratikal Tech shares was ₹30 on Tuesday, 30 June, morning. This indicates the stock could list at a premium of 22% over the issue price.

Kratikal Tech IPO subscription status By 12:15 pm on Tuesday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.45 times, with the retail portion booked 0.61 times, and NIIs subscribed to 0.68 times. The segment reserved for QIBs had yet to see any subscription till that time.

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Kratikal Tech IPO details 1. Kratikal Tech IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue for the investment in its subsidiaries, Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE and Threatcop AI Inc, USA, for expenditure towards sales and marketing activities and development of workforce resources. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for investment in product development as well as for general corporate purposes.

2. Kratikal Tech IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 30 June and will close on Thursday, 2 July.

3. Kratikal Tech IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

4. Kratikal Tech IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 29.40 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each. There is no OFS portion in the issue.

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5. Kratikal Tech IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Kratikal Tech IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 13,89,000 shares (47.24% of the total issue). Retail investors have been offered 9,78,000 shares, or 33.27% of the total issue. The company has reserved 4,23,000 (14.39% of the total issue) for NIIs. The rest is offered to the market maker.

7. Kratikal Tech IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Kratikal Tech IPO.

8. Kratikal Tech IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, 3 July. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company to be credited to their demat accounts on the next business day, i.e., Monday, 6 July, and bidders who fail to receive the allocation may receive a refund on the same day.

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9. Kratikal Tech IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, 7 July.

10. Kratikal Tech business overview: As per the RHP, Kratikal Tech provides AI-driven, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)–based cybersecurity solutions through its proprietary security software platform.

The company's profits for FY24, FY25, and FY26 were ₹3.20 crore, ₹3.81 crore, and ₹6.14 crore, respectively. Its revenue from operations for FY24, FY25, and FY26 were ₹13.02 crore, ₹20.85 crore, and ₹36.72 crore, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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