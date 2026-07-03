Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment expected today: GMP, easy-to-follow steps to check status online

Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment: After a bumper subscription of its initial public offering (IPO), cybersecurity solutions provider Kratikal Tech is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, 3 July. Kratikal Tech stock is expected to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, 7 July.

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 30 June and closed on Thursday, 2 July, with an overall subscription of 221 times. The retail segment was booked nearly 220 times, while the segment reserved for NII saw a solid subscription of 325 times.

Kratikal Tech IPO was a fresh issue of 29.40 lakh shares. With a price band of ₹128 to ₹135 per share, the public issue was aimed at raising nearly ₹40 crore. The company intends to use the net proceeds to invest in its subsidiaries to meet sales and marketing expenditure, as well as the development of workforce resources. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for product development expenses as well as for general corporate purposes.

Kratikal Tech provides AI-driven, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)–based cybersecurity solutions through its proprietary security software platform.

How to check Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status online? Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar's website. As the IPO was a BSE SME IPO, one can also check the share allotment status on the BSE.

KFin Technologies was the registrar of the Kratikal Tech IPO.

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How to check Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select the IPO's name

Step 3: Insert either the PAN, the application number, or the demat account number with the DPID client ID

Step 4: Hit "submit"

Your Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE using the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select the “Equity” option

Step 3: Select issue name

Step 4: Enter either your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit “submit”

Kratikal Tech IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Kratikal Tech stock on Friday morning was ₹34. This indicates the stock could list at a premium of 25% over the issue price.