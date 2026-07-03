Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment expected today: GMP, easy-to-follow steps to check status online

Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment: After a bumper subscription of its initial public offering (IPO), cybersecurity solutions provider Kratikal Tech is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, 3 July. Kratikal Tech stock is expected to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, 7 July.

Advertisement

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 30 June and closed on Thursday, 2 July, with an overall subscription of 221 times. The retail segment was booked nearly 220 times, while the segment reserved for NII saw a solid subscription of 325 times.

Kratikal Tech IPO was a fresh issue of 29.40 lakh shares. With a price band of ₹128 to ₹135 per share, the public issue was aimed at raising nearly ₹40 crore. The company intends to use the net proceeds to invest in its subsidiaries to meet sales and marketing expenditure, as well as the development of workforce resources. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for product development expenses as well as for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Kratikal Tech provides AI-driven, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)–based cybersecurity solutions through its proprietary security software platform.

How to check Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status online? Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar's website. As the IPO was a BSE SME IPO, one can also check the share allotment status on the BSE.

KFin Technologies was the registrar of the Kratikal Tech IPO.

Also Read | Seemax Resources IPO share allotment in focus today: Steps to check status

How to check Kratikal Tech IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select the IPO's name

Step 3: Insert either the PAN, the application number, or the demat account number with the DPID client ID

Step 4: Hit "submit"

Advertisement

Your Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Kratikal Tech IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE using the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select the “Equity” option

Step 3: Select issue name

Step 4: Enter either your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit “submit”

Kratikal Tech IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Kratikal Tech stock on Friday morning was ₹34. This indicates the stock could list at a premium of 25% over the issue price.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer