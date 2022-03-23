Krishna Defence IPO: The public issue worth ₹11.89 crore iws opening on 25th March 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 29th March 2022. The public issue includes a fresh Issue of up to 30,48,000 equity shares of the company. Company intend to utilize the proceeds of its public offer to meet its working capital, general corporate and issue expense requirements.

Krishna Defence IPO will be listed at NSE SME Exchange and the tentative date of Krishna Defence share listing is 6th April 2022.

Here we list out 10 important dates and details in regard to Krishna Defence IPO:

1] Krishna Defence IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 25th March 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th March 2022.

2] Krishna Defence IPO allotment date: The likely date for announcement of share allotment is 1st April 2022.

3] Krishna Defence IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹37 to ₹39 per equity share.

4] Krishna Defence IPO size: The company promoters aims to raise ₹11.89 crore from their initial public offering.

5] Krishna Defence IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 3000 shares. One bidder can apply for one lot only.

6] Investment limit: As one bidder can apply for only one lot. The investment limit is capped at ₹1,17,000 ( ₹39 x 3000).

7] Krishna Defence IPO type: Through this public issue, company will float 3,048,000 fresh equity shares of ₹10 face value. The issue will be completely a book build type in nature.

8] Krishna Defence IPO listing: The public issue will list at NSE SME Exchange and tentative date for Krishna Defence share listing is 6th April 2022.

9] Krishna Defence IPO official registrar: The official registrar of the SME IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

10] Promoters' holding: Currently promoters of the SME hold 100 per cent stake in the company that will go down to 73.38 per cent after successful listing of Krishna Defence shares.

About Krishna Defence company

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd (KDAIL) is engaged in the diversified business of manufacturing defence application products, dairy equipment products and kitchen equipments. Company have entered into various licensing agreement with Defence Research and Development Organisation (“DRDO") for obtaining the know-how and rights which enable company to manufacture and supply specialized defence application product for the Indian Armed Forces.

