Krishna Defence IPO: The public issue worth ₹11.89 crore iws opening on 25th March 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 29th March 2022. The public issue includes a fresh Issue of up to 30,48,000 equity shares of the company. Company intend to utilize the proceeds of its public offer to meet its working capital, general corporate and issue expense requirements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}