Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO opens for subscription from June 16-18

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO opens for subscription from June 16-18

Premium
KIMS received the green signal from SEBI for their public issues in April, after having filed their draft papers in February. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 09:02 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) opens for subscription from June 16-18 to raise 700 crore through an initial share-sale.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) opens for subscription from June 16-18 to raise 700 crore through an initial share-sale.

KIMS received the green signal from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) for their public issues in April, after having filed their draft papers in February.

TRENDING STORIES See All

KIMS received the green signal from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) for their public issues in April, after having filed their draft papers in February.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

A total of 1,39,77,991 equity shares would be offered by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd under the offer for sale, up to 7,75,933 equity shares by Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 11,63,899 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the 'KIMS Hospitals' brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd have been appointed as book running lead managers to the issue.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!