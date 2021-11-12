Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Kristal.AI launched more than 15 pre-IPO deals in a year

Kristal.AI launched more than 15 pre-IPO deals in a year

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Kristal Private Markets witnessed a 14x growth in AUM from pre-IPO deals

Indian accredited investors have shown a significant increase in the interest to invest in pre-IPO technology companies, reported Kristal.AI, a digital-first global private wealth management platform. In the last three quarters, Kristal Private Markets’ AUM reached $25M from Pre IPO deals, witnessing a 14X growth.

Since its launch in late 2020, the Kristal Private Markets (KPM) offering has facilitated investment in over 15 private market deals across market leaders like NSE as well as new-age, high conviction businesses like Byju’s, Udemy, Dunzo and Stockal. KPM has provided access to deals in sectors such as Stock Exchange, EdTech, FinTech, Crypto-exchange, FoodTech, and Neo-banking.

With the recent blockbuster IPO of food delivery giant, Zomato and many upcoming IPOs of companies like Paytm, Mobikwik, Delhivery, Nykaa, the demand for pre-IPO investment opportunities has increased significantly.

Asheesh Chanda, Founder and CEO, Kristal.AI, said, “With strong economic recovery and a robust growth in start-up funding, accredited investors now want to increase their participation in the pre-ipo investment space. At Kristal.AI, we try to make such unique opportunities accessible to the affluent investors by identifying lucrative Pre-IPO deals, conducting our due diligence, and then negotiating attractive prices for our investors."

Kristal.AI is a digital-first private wealth advisory and fund management group, serving affluent clients globally to meet their varied investment needs.

