KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

KRM Ayurveda IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of hospital chain operator KRM Ayurveda Ltd received more than 74 times subscription. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 January 2026.

The SME IPO was open from January 21 to 23, and KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment date is likely January 27, Tuesday. The IPO listing date is January 29, and KRM Ayurveda shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company will finalise the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on January 28.

Investors can check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services is the KRM Ayurveda IPO registrar.

In order to do KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status online.

KRM Ayurveda IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘KRM Ayurveda Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit

Your KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KRM Ayurveda IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘KRM Ayurveda Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID Or Application Number Or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP Today KRM Ayurveda shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, KRM Ayurveda shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece than their issue price.

KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹155 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹135 per share.

KRM Ayurveda IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO opened for subscription on January 21, Wednesday, and closed on January 23, Friday. KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment date is likely today, 27 January 2026, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is January 29, Thursday. KRM Ayurveda shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹77.49 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 57.40 lakh equity shares, sold at KRM Ayurveda IPO price band of ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

KRM Ayurveda IPO has been subscribed 74.27 times in total. The public issue was booked 54.21 times in the Retail individual investors category, 63.31 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 135.37 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.