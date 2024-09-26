Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  KRN Heat Exchange IPO subscribed over 58x on day 2 of issue, NIIs steal the show; Latest GMP here

KRN Heat Exchange IPO subscribed over 58x on day 2 of issue, NIIs steal the show; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad

  • KRN Heat Exchange IPO subscribed over 58x on day 2 of issue, NIIs steal the show; Latest GMP here

KRN Heat Exchange IPO subscribed over 58x

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO, worth 342 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 15,543,000 equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale component in the issue. The price band has been fixed at 209 to 220 per equity share with a face value of 10. The lot size is 65 equity shares; thereafter, it will be in multiples of 65 equity shares.

The floor price is 20.90 times the face value, and the cap price is 22 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the financial year 2024 at the upper price band is 25.32 times, compared to the Nifty 50 PE ratio of 22.90 times.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.