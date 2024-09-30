KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status online

  • KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or at the Bigshare Services website

Asit Manohar
Updated30 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, the grey market is predicting around 125% listing gain for the lucky allottees.
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, the grey market is predicting around 125% listing gain for the lucky allottees.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment date: After the end of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of KRN Heat Exchanger Limited, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the primary market shares must be listed on the secondary market exchanges within three working days after the end of the subscription date. Hence, the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO listing date is likely on 3rd October 2024, as 2nd October will be a stock market holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP today

After the end of bidding, shares of the company are available at a robust premium of 275 per share. This means KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 275. So, the grey market is predicting a multibagger return of around 125% against the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO upper price band of 220 per equity share.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment links

After the announcement of KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status, an applicant would be able to check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE link — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited — bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO details

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number, whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone display.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status check Bigshare

1] Login at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html#google_vignette;

2] Select 'KRN Heat Exchanger Limited' in the company name;

3] Select either Application No or CAF Number / Beneficiary ID / PAN Number;

4] Fill in CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone display.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
