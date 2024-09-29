KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status is set to be finalised tomorrow. Step-by-step guide to check status online

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status will be available post 30 September 2024, with strong interest from Non-Institutional Investors. Know how to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status online

Updated29 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status: Investors can check their KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO allotment status after the conclusion of the bidding on 30 September, 2024. Amid the positive demand for the IPO, especially Non-Institutional Investors (NII), investors are keenly waiting for the final status of the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment, which is likely to be updated on Monday.

The company has fixed the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band at 209 to 220 per equity share. With this public listing, the company aims to raise 341.95 crore from the fresh book build issue. The strong bidders' response to KRN Heat Exchanger IPO has also boosted the grey market sentiment towards the public issue.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited shares were available at a premium of 253 in the grey market, Mint reported earlier on Friday. Know the step-by-step process to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status online.

How to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment status on NSE?

Follow the steps below to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment status online.

-Visit the NSE website, and open the NSE IPO allotment status page.

-Log in using your credentials. New visitors register themselves by creating a login ID.

-After logging in, check the issue names and select KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration.

-Enter your PAN card details.

-Mention your IPO number, and check mark on the ‘I am not a Robot' checkbox.

-Submit and check your allotment status.

Note: Bidders would be able to check their allotment status only after KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration will finalise the share allocation.

How to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment status on the registrar website?

-Visit the official website of Bigshare Services.

-Choose the option of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration’ from the dropdown menu.

-Select any of the available details you have at that moment: Application Number, Beneficiary ID or PAN.

-Type in the captcha.

-Click on the search button to check the allotment status.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO details

Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. The share allotment announcement is expected on 30th September 2024. The KRN Heat Exchanger IPO will likely be listed on 3rd October, as per the “T+3” listing rule. There will be a stock market holiday on 2nd October on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
