KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: Price band set at ₹209-220 apiece; check issue details, key things to know from RHP

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band: The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The KRN Heat Exchanger IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, and will close on Friday, September 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 24.