KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: Price band set at ₹209-220 apiece; check issue details, key things to know from RHP

  • KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band is set at 209 to 220 per share. The subscription period runs from September 25 to September 27, with anchor investor allocation on September 24.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band: The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>209 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>220 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band: The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO price band: The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 209 to 220 per equity share of the face value of 10. The KRN Heat Exchanger IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, and will close on Friday, September 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 24.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
