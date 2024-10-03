LIVE UPDATES

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Live Updates: Stock lists with 118.2% premium on NSE despite stock market crash today

1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST

KRN Heat Exchanger Share Price Live Updates: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares are scheduled to debut on the stock market today. During the bidding period from September 25 to 27, investors showed exceptional interest in KRN Heat Exchanger IPO.