Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO oversubscribed on day one. Manufacturer of speciality fine chemicals for multiple sectors. Promoters offering 95.7 lakh equity shares for sale.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: Speciality chemical company Kronox Lab Sciences got subscribed 11.10 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, June 3, amid heavy participation from retail and institutional investors.
