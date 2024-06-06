Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment date: The Kronox Lab Sciences share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 6). Investors who applied for the Kronox Lab IPO can check the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The speciality chemical company opened for subscription on Monday, June 3 and ended on Wednesday, June 5. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw strong response from all the three segments - non-institutional investors (NIIs) (301.92 times), Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (89.03 times), and retail investors (54.23 times). Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscription status was 117.25 times on the third day.

Also Read: Kronox Lab Sciences IPO day 3: GMP, review to subscription status. Apply or not?

Investors can ascertain if they have been allotted shares and to what extent by identifying the basis of allocation. Something else to think about with the IPO allotment status is the quantity of shares issued. Refund processes will be started by the corporation for those applicants who did not get shares. The shares granted to an individual will be included in their demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, June 7. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, June 10.

View Full Image Kronox Lab Sciences IPO details.

If you have applied for the Kronox Lab IPO, you can do a Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Kronox Lab IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

You can look at the status by clicking five links after clicking the previously stated link.

Step 2:

From the "Select IPO" drop-down box, pick Kronox Lab Sciences IPO after selecting one of the five accessible URLs.

Step 3:

To check out the status, enter your application number, Demat account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- Enter the application number and then the captcha code if you choose this option. Press "Submit."

- Enter your account details and the captcha code if you choose to use a demat account. Select "Submit."

- Enter the PAN number and the captcha code to access the third option, PAN. Click "Submit."

Also Read: Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

How to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

Also Read: Kronox Lab Sciences IPO booked over 11x on day 1 on strong retail, NII demand; check GMP, other details

How to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO GMP today

Kronox Lab IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +40. This indicates Kronox Lab Sciences share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kronox Lab Sciences IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹176 apiece, which is 29.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹136.

After nine sessions of grey market activity, the IPO GMP is pointing downward and is expected to continue to decline. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹40 and the maximum GMP is ₹82.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Kronox Lab Sciences IPO Day 2: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, key dates, subscription status, more.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!