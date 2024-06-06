Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status can be checked online. The issue received overwhelming response with oversubscription in all investor segments. Refund process for unallocated shares to start shortly. Listing date confirmed for June 10.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment date: The Kronox Lab Sciences share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 6). Investors who applied for the Kronox Lab IPO can check the Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The speciality chemical company opened for subscription on Monday, June 3 and ended on Wednesday, June 5. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw strong response from all the three segments - non-institutional investors (NIIs) (301.92 times), Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (89.03 times), and retail investors (54.23 times). Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscription status was 117.25 times on the third day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started