Kronox Lab Sciences IPO Day 2: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, key dates, subscription status, more.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO offers High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals for various industries with revenue growth and exports to 20 countries. Hensex Securities suggests subscribing for listing gains and long-term investment perspective.
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO: The first day of subscription for Kronox Lab Sciences' initial public offering began on Monday, June 3, and investors from this category responded with enthusiasm. Kronox Lab IPO subscription status on the first day of bidding was 11.10 times, as per BSE data. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked 1.11 times, retail investors subscribed 13.00 times, and non-institutional investors booked 19.97 times, making up the largest share of the offering.
